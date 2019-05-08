A video which can warm even the coldest of hearts recently made its rounds on social media. It's of a little Afghan boy dancing with joy after getting a prosthetic leg.

The boy, who was identified as Ahmed from Logar in Afghanistan, had lost his right leg after stepping on a landmine. Recently, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan helped make a prosthetic leg which could help with his movement.

Ahmed, who couldn't contain his joy, began dancing on his new legs with the doctors, nurses and other patients as his audience. Even they could not help but smile at the little one's antics.

One good Samaritan tweeted the video after which Ahmed became an internet sensation. Twitterati began retweeting the video. Here are some of the best reactions to Ahmed's happy dance.