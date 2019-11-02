Wedding celebrations in Telangana's Suryapet district turned ugly when a scuffle broke out between the bride and groom's family due to the procession issue. During the fight, three were injured and were taken to the local hospital nearby.

Shiva Ram Reddy, Circle Inspector, Kodad Rural Police Station told ANI over the phone, "In October, the wedding was fixed between Ajay from Kodad Mandal of Suryapet district and Indraja from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The marriage took place on October 29. On the same day, during the celebrations, a heated argument took place between the bride and groom's family members over taking out the marriage procession in the village. The argument turned into a fight and both the parties attacked each other with chairs."

The video of the fight has taken social media by storm. Here is the video:

A marriage gone wrong! Groom's side wanted DJ. Bride's side said it will be late. DJ wanted to leave. Arguments lead to brawl. Incident at Thogarrai village, kodad dt, #Telangana. Wonder how they would face each other for future functions? pic.twitter.com/3Dh717WZkL — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) November 1, 2019

He continued, "Immediately after receiving the information we reached the spot and noticed that three persons received minor injuries from both sides. They were shifted to a local hospital for treatment and we asked them to lodge a complaint with the police. On Friday they came to the police station and said the couple are having no issues and are living together and they said they don't want to register a complaint because they sorted the issue themselves." In the video, guests at the wedding were seen getting embroiled in an ugly fight as they threw chairs on each other inside a makeshift tent.