Two Army personnel were thrashed by the employees of a restaurant over an argument in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, June 2. Seven people have been arrested in connection to the incident, until now.

The Army jawans were having lunch at the restaurant, when they got into an argument with another person, leading to the altercation. The details of the argument remain unknown as of now.

#WATCH Baghpat: Two Army jawans(one with a red bag and one in green kurta) thrashed by restaurant employees yesterday after a minor argument.More than 7 people have been arrested by Police. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/Of0oaDWdr5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2019

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows a group of men beating up the jawans with sticks and rods, and hurling abuses at them.

Circle Officer of Baraut, Ramnand Kushwaha, reportedly said, "Two Army jawans were having lunch at a restaurant when they had an argument with a person, then the restaurant staff got involved and a fight broke out. A case has been registered and around eight restaurant employees have been arrested, a further probe is underway".