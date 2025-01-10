A food blogger is mighty upset with the makers of Masterchef India. The blogger has accused the makers of changing the show without any announcement to a celebrity version after taking everyone's auditions in several rounds. The food blogger Sharadha with the Instagram handle, The Petite Cakerie, shared her ordeal on social media.

Blogger upset with makers

The blogger revealed that she had cleared up to three rounds post which the makers decided to change the show's format to just a celebrity version. "I have no idea why they wasted so much time and money in auditions, going through so many rounds, and selecting us, to only throw it all out and go with a celebrity version," she wrote.

Changed the show's format without intimation

She further mentioned that even the news of the change in the format and that they won't be going ahead was not informed to them directly. "It was quite disappointing to find out after clearing three rounds that the show has been dropped, and something new is taking its place. The worst part is no one told us. We were all waiting for an update, only to find out from other sources that the show isn't even happening anymore."

The food blogger called it a waste of her time, money and efforts but added that they couldn't complain as the producers could do what they wanted. She further said that the only reason she was disappointed was because she had cleared several rounds. "Such a waste of all our time and efforts, but yeah, it's their TV show, so I can't complain," she added. "If I hadn't cleared the rounds, it wouldn't have mattered, but now it's a little sad," she concluded.

While Farah Khan will be hosting the show along with chef Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar; the contestants list includes Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash.