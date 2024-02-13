Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular and loved couples of the television industry. The two have not only made a mark for themselves but are also at the top of their game. Dipika Kakar recently welcomed her first child with husband Shoaib. The couple named their little boy Ruhaan, who is now seven months old.

A new video of Dipika accompanying Shoaib to the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa has taken over social media. Dressed in a red anarkali suit, the Sasural Simar Ka actress is churning out new bride look. However, it was her walk and what looked like a baby bump that has made netizens speculate that the couple is expecting their second child.

"She looks pregnant!" wrote a user. "Has she conceived again?" another user commented. "She is looking pregnant again," a social media user commented. "The way she has covered her tummy seems she might be pregnant again," one more social media user commented. "Didn't she just give birth?" asked another social media user.

Social media reactions

"What's with this generating babies every year?" a comment read. "Pregnant with second child wow," another comment read. "Fertility goddess," one more of the comments read. Dipika and Shoaib had welcomed Ruhaan in June, 2023. The couple keeps sharing tid bits from their married life and parenting life on their social media channels and enjoy a huge fan following.

Shoaib on Dipika's pregnancy journey

"At first I couldn't understand. I will genuinely answer this, I was just looking at the screen. Then the doctor asked me to sit out and I was waiting for her. When she asked me about my reaction. I told her "Mujhe bus alag sa feel aaraha hai, ye Mera baby hai jaise main mere papa mummy ka baby hoon" (laughs). It's difficult to express now. Maybe when I hold him/her that time I will be able to express myself better," Shoaib had once said in an interview about watching Dipika's pregnancy journey.