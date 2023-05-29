Dipika Kakar is in news. And this time not for her pregnancy. The news of Dipika expressing her desire to quit acting after the arrival of her baby has taken over the internet. Fans and followers of the actress were in for a shock. However, Dipika has now clarified that the news of her bidding adieu to the industry is taken out of context.

Dipika issues clarification

"I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again," she told Etimes.

The former Bigg Boss contestant added that ideally, she would like to take a break for a few years after her baby's birth and give the child her complete time. She added that if a good role or project comes her way, she would not think twice before taking it up.

The interview quote that went viral

"I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don't want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother," she had said in an interview earlier.