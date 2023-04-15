Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was reportedly in Bhutan for almost a week. The actress is back in the bay and has been sharing videos and images from the trip on her social media. Various fan pages of Deepika have also shared her images and videos as she meets and greets young fans on the trip.

Of fun, food, travel and nature

Deepika's trip from Bhutan comprises delicious food and beautiful terrain to the famous Tiger's Nest Monastery, she also shared a beautiful picture with three kids.

The postcard-worthy pictures are a treat to our eyes.

Take a look.

However, on Saturday a slow-mo reel shared by Deepika where she is walking on the sand as she captured her shoes with the slow-mo-music, didn't go down with the fans. Netizens slammed the actor for posting one picture from her getaway. Some even reminded the actress that there is a slide feature on Instagram.

Netizens slammed Deepika for posting a slow-mo video

A user wrote, "That slow-mo sound irritates me."

While few netizens were perplexed seeing the slow-mo reel and thought that Deepika's account is "hacked".

Another user said, "Hacked?"

The third one said, "Do not watch it to end ...trust me there's nothing,"

"Account hacked", mentioned the fourth user.

Fans shared other pictures and videos from Deepika's vacation

One of the photos shows the actress posing for a selfie with a fan as she sported a black outfit.

In another picture, Deepika can be seen flaunting her dimpled smile as she posed with another fan in a brown co-ord set with a grey overcoat and black sunglasses. Deepika also took pictures with the staff of a café during her visit, showing that she was keen to connect with the locals and experience the local cuisine.

[Pic] Deepika Padukone spotted in Bhutan pic.twitter.com/iT7Iz6pKtx — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) April 10, 2023

[Pic] Deepika Padukone spotted in Bhutan pic.twitter.com/TvC7nkhuqO — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) April 8, 2023

Deepika was trolled for wearing winter wear in scorching heat in Mumbai

A few days back Deepika was snapped at the Mumbai airport in winter wear. Netizens slammed the actress for wearing heavy winter wear in Mumbai's heat.

Professional front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, which hit the screens earlier this year and emerged as a blockbuster. She was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her upcoming projects include, Project K. It marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film will reportedly be made in two parts. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and will hit screens on January 12, 2024. Deepika Padukone also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.