Supermodel Gigi Hadid was one of the key invites at the star-studded grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre which was held in Mumbai last night

Who's who attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

From Bhatt's to Kapoor's to Khan's Thackery's, Priyanka, Deepika among others painted the town red with their presence

Legendary actor Rajinikanth attended with his daughter Soundarya, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh among many other stars attended the event.

Apart from some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, supermodel Gigi Hadid also attended the event.

Before watching the visual spectacle, the stars stood for photo-ops and waved at the Paparazzi.

Gigi Hadid stepped out for a photo-op session at the event

After a slew of back-to-back Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, The Ambani, and fashion moguls, it was Gigi who graced the red carpet. The supermodel looked stunning in Rahul Mishra's couture.

However, many Indian photographers and videographers failed to recognise the supermodel and during photo-ops called her "Hello, Hello look here.."

While some even whispered and asked around, "who is she?"

And few paparazzi addressed in Marathi "ikade Ikde" (look here),

Several paparazzi handles have shared the raw footage of Gigi's photo-op. However, lost their calm and schooled the paparazzi for their ignorance and also commented on several handles stating they should have been respectful towards Gigi.

An Instagrammer wrote, "I like how paps know few words in English so they don't harass guests the same way they do in hindimam idhar dekho upar dekho neeche dekho .. in english.. madam look here."

Another user mentioned, "Someone said ikade (see here), as if she understands Marathi ."

The third one mentioned, "I really wish they'd learn the names of these ppl in attendance. It's so rude and embarrassing the way they're shouting "this way" "look here" ! Show some respect by at least knowing their names and using them."

"Arey what is he doing, "excuse me, this side this side" its seems... She is Gigihadid dude," mentioned a user.

While some users were of the view that the Indian paparazzi were tad bit disrespectful towards her.

A user commented, "Paps are so disrespectful to her."

"Sorry to say, but paps lack manners. They are used to clicking Rakhi and Uorfi; Gigi is out of syllabus for them."

What did Gigi wear for the grand opening?

What Gigi wore was an intricately embroidered long jacket with matching flowy pants. The outfit had so many delicate details and was adorned with floral embroidery as well. The supermodel also thanked Rahul Mishra and the artisans for creating the attire and said that it was an honour to celebrate Indian craftsmanship.

Taking to her Instagram stories Gigi wrote, "Thank you @rahulmishra_7 and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship."

She also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram profile. "Night 1 NMACC India. Opening weekend."

