Just a day after Dior fall/winter 2023-24 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, Friday evening, saw the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Who's who from the business conglomerates, fashion arena, Hollywood stars and Bollywood actors graced their presence.

Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet at the launch event of NMACC.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Gigi Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Karlie Kloss, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Jasprit Bumrah, Anand Mahindra, Devendra Fadnavis, and many more celebrities amped up the glamour quotient

The Ambani's

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha were the first ones to arrive at the venue.

Who wore what

Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance Retail Ventures, chose to wear exquisite jewellery along with a regal ivory and gold desi ensemble.

Anant Ambani and his to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant, twinned in black outfits. While Radhika looked gorgeous in a black haute couture saree by Shahab Durazi, Anant complemented his partner in a black brocade bandhgala jacket, matching pants, lace-up sneakers, a silver brooch, and a metallic watch.

While Nita Ambani chose a jade blue brocade silk saree to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took everyone's breath away when they graced the red-carpet walking hand-in-hand. For the starry night, the actress opted to wear a sheer nude gown embellished with ruffles and jewels. Jonas posed alongside her in a black suit and sheer black lace top.

Union minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani with her daughter and husband.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor attended the opening ceremony.

Alia Bhatt wore a custom-made saree by Vaishali S, a couture brand from Mumbai. The metallic shine with pleats looked regal. The newly minted mother teamed it with an embroidered bandeau blouse.

However, it was a delight to see Bhatt's pose for shutterbugs.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look breathtaking as they amp up the hotness quotient

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor opted for a bespoke Anjul Bhandari red lehenga featuring a cropped choli, lehenga and dupatta. Kareena's glamorous ethnic look made her look perfect! She came in with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Along with them Bebo's sister actor Karisma Kapoor too came in for photo-ops.

The Khans

Suhana Khan made heads as she wore a stunning hot red gown. The red strapless plunging neckline, corseted bodice, draped skirt, risqué thigh-high slit, and a train on the back gave her the oomph look!

It was a sight to behold as Gauri Khan walked the red carpet with kids Aryan and Suhana, and Salman Khan stepped in to pose with the family.

Later, Aryan was called once again to pose with Salman Khan and he obliged. Walking away post the pictures, Aryan thanked Salman.

The superstar arrived in a classic navy-blue suit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes charm style as she attends the opening ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

For the star-studded event, Aishwarya opted for a heavily embellished bottle-green lehenga which was paired with a moss-green exquisite dupatta. Her daughter Aaradhya looked lovely in a simple baby pink Anarkali

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The couple was seen smiling, holding hands and whispering to one another in front of the paparazzi during the photo ops. Last week the couple grabbed headlines, when they didn't hold hands at an event, fans and netizens speculated that something is "off" between them, Auashing all recent rumours of a tiff. They also met up and chatted with Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas who was also attending the event.

What did Deepika and Ranveer wear?

Ranveer had worn a white sherwani that complimented Deepika's royal gold outfit. Deepika opted for a custom Anamika Khanna pantsuit with a cape.

Sonam Kapoor arrived in a contemporary anarkali suit.

Gigi Hadid looked stunning in Rahul Mishra's couture.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked breath king in tones of ivory and silver, the duo aced couple style. Sidharth opted for a sherwani and Kiara a contemporary lehenga.

Karan Johar was seen chatting with Priyanka and Deepika.

Rajinikanth opted for an all-noir outfit at the launch

Aamir Khan kept it simple as he opted for a green kurta. He paired it up with blue trousers.

Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta along with their wife Bijal was seen at their ethnic best.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked resplendent in red in Valentino outfit. She chose a button-down dress featuring balloon sleeves, a cape on the back, and slits on the sides and front. She styled it with heeled pantaboots, along with a Valentino top handle bag.

Shraddha Kapoor who is reining with the success of her recently released film opposite Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM exuded elegance at the event. s

Dilip Joshi of TMKOC fame came with his wife. He wore a red traditional outfit.

Launching with a play directed by Feroz Abbas Khan titled "The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation", guests began the evening with cocktails followed by a preview at the opening of the Grand Theatre space at the NMACC.

Catch all the highlights from the Nita Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani's Bharatanatyam performance at the event won hearts. Celebrities and fans heaped praise for her elegance and graceful dance.

Nita Ambani's graceful dance performance on 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'

Anupam Kher shared a beautiful musical extravaganza where the artists were seen playing the sitar.