Vivek Agnihotri has shared a video of him taking a walk. Vivek was seen surrounded by guards proving him Y category security cover. About being surrounded by the guards, Vivek said that it was the price he was paying for making a film like – The Kashmir Files – based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valleys.

What Agnihotri shared

"The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha," Agnihotri wrote. He further captioned the post and said, "#ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa."

One user commented on the video and wrote, "Wastage of tax money," and another wrote, "There goes my tax money." A social media user wrote, "Using our tax money for your own benefit." Another social media user commented, "Are you trying to show off that security cover?"

Netizens react

However, there were many who even supported the director. One netizen wrote, "Nothing is free sir... Everything costs something.... Your work of presenting unfiltered truth costs you by making your life risky... But don't worry sir we are on the side of Dharma."

"More power to you," opined an Instagram user. "More respect for you," commented another. "In few years you will (be) that person who has contributed to keeping millions life safe and making 100 of movies on real incident and awakening people (sic)," another netizen commented.