Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mannat is one of the most iconic spots of Mumbai. Every year lakhs of tourists visit Mannat and stand outside to take a good look at the grandeur of the home of the biggest superstar of the country. Mannat has emerged as a tourist spot because of the gigantic bungalow and its uber luxurious décor.

Mannat and its legacy

The pictures and videos of the palatial home often grabs the spotlight and is a sign of Bollywood royalty. And now, Mannat is once again in news as Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are reportedly planning to expand it even further. The power couple is planning to invest Rs 25 crore more to the 27,000-square-foot property that's worth Rs 200 crore. Mannat already has six floors and the duo plans to add two more floors to it.

Gauri seeks permission

Gauri Khan has reportedly sought permission from authorities to add two more floors to it. As soon as the news spread, Gauri Khan started trending on social media. Some questioned the need for throwing many more crores to property and many felt only Khans could feel Mannat needed more that what it already has.

Mannat holds importance for not just the Khan family but even for his fans as it is a story of aspiration and how hard work pays off. Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Yes Boss where he spoke about owning a big house during a song while shooting in front of Mannat. And a few years down the line, he went ahead to buy it.

"Buying this house has been one of the most difficult things I have done in my life. I didn't have a house because my parents died. I have a house fetish. I have always wanted a house. I got his house when I had kids. This is my family's house and someday my great-grandchildren will live in this house like an old Parsi family," SRK had said during an interview with a website.