Gunfire erupted on the streets of Washington, DC, on Thursday night, not far from the White House, and at least several people suffered gunshot wounds, local media reported.

Local TV station FOX-5 reported, citing police, that six people were shot in the incident, shortly after 10 pm eastern time.

Reuters could not immediately reach police or fire officials to confirm that report. There was no word on the condition of the victims.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a "massive" police response at the intersection of 14th Street and Columbia road, about two miles (three km) from the White House.