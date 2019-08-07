Widespread panic was reported in Times Square on Tuesday night after a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken as another mass shooting.

A motorcycle backfired near Seventh Avenue and 46th Street multiple times just before 10 pm, reported CBS news.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released a statement saying that there was no active shooter in the area.

"We are receiving multiple 911 calls. Please don't panic. The Times Square area is very safe!," the statement read.

Several conflicting witness accounts were reported. An eyewitness told IANS that there was a fight on 42nd street, after which the panic triggered. Other eyewitnesses reportedly said that they heard a loud bang following which people started running in all direction.

Several pedestrians were reportedly injured during the stampede on 44th and 45th Street on Eight Avenue. While the number of people injured is yet to be ascertained, officials claimed that the wounds range from bumps, bruises to lacerations. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police authorities and ambulances reportedly arrived at the scene within minutes. Several shows on the Broadway were also halted.

The recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and at a Dayton bar in Ohio have restarted discussion on gun violence in the United States. President Donald Trump has condemned hatred and white supremacy following the incident in a public address on Saturday.