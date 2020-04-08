Comedian and social media celebrity Pikotaro known for his hit song 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' PPAP has come up with another version in the wake of coronavirus pandemic encouraging people for handwash.

The tune, wardrobe, and style of the new song is the same as the 'PPAP' but the lyrics are "I have a hand, I have a soap. Uh! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash!. I have a soap, I have a hand. Uh Wash! Wash! Wash!." The lyrics are simple and the tune is addictive.

The 99 seconds song, 'PPAP-2020' is going viral and it has been viewed more than 3.3 million times on Youtube. Pikotaro or Kazuhito Kosaka ends the video with 'Pray for People and Peace' matching the previous song's PPAP acronym and concludes with "We will win"

One user on Youtube in a comment said "If you look at his hand movements, he's actually showing the proper hand-washing technique. PPAP now stands for Pray for People and Peace. Good job Pikotaro!"

Another said "Well, this will be stuck in my head for a while"

His previous video released in the year 2016 has fetched 319 million views till now. During the 2017 trip by US President Donald Trump, Kosaka was chosen to sing at the official state reception, reportedly as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe wanted to keep his mood upbeat.

As there is no cure for COVID-19, precaution is the only way and to keep coronavirus at bay washing hands for at least 20 seconds is necessary to be safe from the virus.

Till now globally the deaths due to coronavirus have reached over 75,000 and the number of cases has crossed more than 13,60,039 and in India, the death toll has jumped to 114.