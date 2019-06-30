Love-stories between cricketers have always fascinated us. The crème-de-la-crème of both worlds, coming together has always grabbed headlines. One such alleged love-story was that of cricketer Suresh Raina (much before he was married) and actress Shruti Haasan.

As per a report in TOI, Shruti and Suresh met each-other through common friends at a party and the duo instantly hit-it-off. Shruti had just walked out of her relationship with actor Siddharth and Raina had apparently broken-up with his ex. It started with friendship and the duo soon fell-in-love. Shruti started accompanying him to his matches and Suresh considered her his 'lucky mascot'.

"Raina used to consider her his lucky mascot. This year, she has kept away from the cricket grounds. Yet Raina is playing extremely well. So the superstition has obviously ended. It is a mature relationship now and they are in love. But they are trying to keep it private and not speak about it in public. Shruti and Raina try to meet as much as their busy schedules allow them, and are very serious about each other," the report stated.

However, after keeping mum for a long period, the duo officially declined the link-up rumours. Raina had tweeted, "Too many media reports which no one even tries to confirm. This is to clear once & for all. I'm not dating ANYONE." Before the news of his closeness with Shruti started making headlines, Raina was rumoured to be dating former Union minister Praful Patel's daughter Poorna. Shruti too, had categorically told media persons that she was not dating Suresh Raina.

Soon after this, Shruti had confirmed that she was dating London-based Michael Corsale. However, long distance seemed to have taken a toll on their relationship. She tweeted, "Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have." (sic)