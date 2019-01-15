Shruti Haasan recently posted a collage of two photos showing fans how she used to look 10 years ago, and how she looks now. The picture was posted as she participated in the #10yearchallenge.

The challenge needs people to post a 10-year-old photo and one latest picture to show the changes in appearance that came along over the decade.

"ten years I always miss my bangs but I deffo don't miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out ! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge [sic]," she captioned the post. As big differences are seen in Shruti's old photo and her latest one, many started commenting that the actress has had plastic surgery.

While many of her fans praised the actress saying she always looked gorgeous, many others opined that the changes on her face are due to plastic surgeries. Most of them commented saying that Shruti must have had nose and lip job done.

Bollywood actresses often get trolled on social media for various reasons. Sometimes, trolls make nasty comments on their pictures, other times they tend to body-shame them. However, the tinsel town divas have learned the art of simply ignoring them, or give them a reply in their sassy manner.

On the other side, Shruti's younger sister Akshara Haasan was some time ago in news for very wrong reasons. Some of her extremely private pictures were leaked online, and had gone viral on social media.

While Akshara had filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, she had expressed deep grief at the incident in a statement.