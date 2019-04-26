Shruti Haasan has apparently broken up with British theatre actor Michael Corsale. The first hint has come from her beau who has revealed on Twitter about parting ways.

"Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have...[sic]," he tweeted.

Going by his post, the long distance has taken a toll on their relationship. Yet he has indicated that they would be good friends even after the break-up. "This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal [sic]," he wrote on Instagram.

The rumours of their affair started doing rounds two years ago. The actress, like many other celebs, did not hide about their bonding as they frequently posted pictures on social media sites.

They were also spotted in Mumbai and Chennai. In fact, after he was seen wearing traditional Tamil dress at a function alongside Kamal Haasan, it was said that the couple would tie the knot soon.

Michael Corsale is born and raised in London. He graduated from Drama Centre London and has involved himself in a theatre group called Deep Diving Men.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan, after working with the big names of South India that includes Vijay, Ajith and Pawan Kalyan, is missing in action for over two years. She is planning to return to Kollywood with SP Jananathan's next film.