Bollywood has seen many friends turn into enemies and many rivals turn into the closest of friends, overnight. Of all the equations that changed, the fight between Shah Rukh Khan and his best friend, Farah Khan's husband, Shirish Kunder, remains one of the most talked-about episode. The two apparently got physical with each other and had a huge showdown.

What had happened?

It happened at a party thrown by Sanjay Dutt for celebrating the success of Agneepath. Shirish, who had earlier made shocking statements about the failure of Ra One on Twitter, started following Shah Rukh all around the party. King Khan apparently gave him a warning but when he refused to budge and kept irritating, SRK allegedly slapped him.

How they patched up?

Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan took the initiative and made all of them meet again to patch things up. Though they all agreed that things went a little out-of-hand, they decided to keep the past behind them and move them. However, a dent had been put in between Shah Rukh and Shirish's friendship.

Farah Khan's statement

"What's been happening since yesterday was really ugly, and it was also getting blown out of proportion. It was a pretty monumental thing that happened. There were different kinds of stories and rumours. There was just too much negativity to handle so I'm very happy that Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan took the initiative and we all met up. Shah Rukh was unhappy about the whole thing, so was Gauri, so was Shirish, so was I. Anyone who wishes us well was not happy with what had happened. Fights happen in every family, you have to sort it out," Farah had told TOI.

Khan had further said, "Whenever Shah Rukh and I meet, everything is back to normal. It's like nothing ever happened. There's no problem, there's no misunderstanding. We just need to hug and cry and everything's fine. What we spoke is a very personal thing, but everything is sorted now and for the people who were getting entertained by all this, sorry, you won't be getting entertained anymore."