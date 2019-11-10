Although Bollywood has been a male-dominated industry for years now, laden with nepotism, things are slowly but steadily changing in the arena. According to choreographer and director Farah Khan, it has now come down to who brings the bucks.

Speaking at the book launch event of "No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Woman's Guide To A Good Life", Farah said, "Bollywood is all about who brings the maximum money. It is the country that has to be blamed and not the industry."

"So people decide which movie they want to watch and go to the theatres. So whoever brings more money at the box office is the star. Once women start bringing big bucks at the box office, they will become the superstars. I think at some point, women might rule the industry. In last 30 years, a lot has changed," she added.

Remake of Satte Pe Satta on the cards?

A few days ago, it was announced that Rohit Shetty will be producing a film which will be directed by Farah Khan. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations that the project is will be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's comedy-drama Satte Pe Satta.

At the event, when asked about it, Farah said that these are just speculations. She said, "Even we are not aware of what we will make. All I can say is I will start working on my next film next year."