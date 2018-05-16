The 71st Cannes Film Festival has been in the headlines for several things: some amazing movies, a brilliant show of fashion and more. But now, it also has a shocking but memorable wardrobe malfunction to its highlight.

Farrah Abraham suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and ended up revealing more than she intended to.

The incident took place when the reality TV star was headed to a fashion show. The adult star chose to attend the event in a racy semi-sheer gown with an extremely high split skirt. The dress revealed her crotch when she twirled for the camera.

As seen in the pictures, the 26-year-old opted to ditch the lingerie and the mishap led to her private parts flashed at the cameras. Despite the embarrassing moment, the beauty chose to smile for the camera and flaunt her toned legs for the cameras.

Apart from her leggy display, Farrah's gown sported a semi-sheer bodice that helped her flaunt her heavy bust. The Teen Mom star's outfit had the stones strategically placed, enough to cover her modesty while giving onlookers a good look at her ample assets.

She tied up her hair for and slipped into strappy heels to complete the look. The reality star shared a few photos of her outfit and #OOTD on Instagram. Farrah is in the French Rivera with her nine-year-old daughter Sophia.

Farrah's Cannes 2018 spotting comes days after she settled a lawsuit against Viacom. She sued the media company for $5 million for "wrongful termination of employment" after she was let go from MTV's Teen Mom.

Her firing was filmed and shown in the last season of Teen Mom. The star was let go after she decided to pursue her career in adult entertainment. Farrah was seen in a sex tape in 2013 following which she has been a part of several adult webcam shows and her own line of sex toys and lingerie.