Brad Pitt won several accolades from his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie featured Brad playing the role of Cliff Booth and for his performance, Angelina Jolie's former husband took home the Best Actor in Supporting Role trophy at the recently held Oscars.

Over the years, Brad Pitt played several noteworthy roles. For starters, he gained a huge fan following after he starred as Tyler Durden in Fight Club movie. He then got worldwide recognition after he starred in feature-length movies like Snatch, Ocean's series, The Departed, Inglourious Basterds, and The Last City of Z.

Brad Pitt has been nominated seven times over the course of his career in the film industry. The very first nomination came to him after he starred in the 1996 sci-fi movie, 12 Monkeys. Later he was nominated for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball, The Big Short, 12 Years a Slave. He did win an Oscar but as a producer for making 12 Years a Slave but this was the very first time when Brad won the award for his starring role.

The Oscar win came to him after so much drama about his personal lives that engulfed the media world. Ever since he and Angelina Jolie announced their separation, several media houses were talking about his personal life.

Brad Pitt - Angelina Jolie's split:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were in a loving relationship for more than a decade but due to their personal reasons, the couple decided to end their marriage. Following this, fans and media outlets started to talk about Brad's personal life and did not give much weightage to the work that he was doing during that time.

In addition to this, Pitt was allegedly linked to several actresses as well, most notably with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. There were several reports that he and Jennifer Aniston are planning a secret marriage but as we reported earlier, those were nothing but fabricated news about their personal lives.

That being said, after winning the Oscars, Brad Pitt has once again proved that there is more to him than the rumors of whom he is dating. After a very long time, his fans are now talking about his work and his future projects and that is what important for an actor.

Brad Pitt's future project:

There are several reports that after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt is going to star alongside Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's drama movie, Babylon.

As of now, the reports are not yet finalized but there is a buzz in the Hollywood that Brad Pitt and Emma Stone will team in an original R-rated drama movie that is set in a shifting moment in Hollywood. The movie reportedly features how everyone in the show business was affected after silent films were taken over by the talkies.