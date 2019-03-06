Luke Perry, The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and the popular star of Riverdale, passed away on Monday. At the time of his sudden demise, he was only 52 years old and hundreds and thousands of his fans have taken to social media to share their grief.

After suffering a massive stroke, Luke Perry died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. His representatives told the news agencies that at the time of his death, Perry was surrounded by his children, his fiancé, his former wife, mother, and other close family members.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the statement read, via Us Weekly.

Luke Perry never publicly announced that he got engaged to Wendy Bauer. It was after the statement from his rep, fans got to know that at the time of his passing, he was engaged.

It is not revealed as to when Luke Perry and Wendy Bauer started to date but as per reports, they were first spotted together in mid-2017 at the GLAAD Media Awards. Before "secretly" engaging Wendy, Luke Perry was married to Rachel Sharp. The couple stayed together for almost a decade. From their marriage, they had two children, Jack and Sophie.

Meanwhile, several famous celebrities have shared their grief during these tough times. Several social media platforms are filled with heartfelt tributes. His 90210 co-star Ian Ziering wrote on Twitter that he will "forever bask in the loving memories we've shared together."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer, Joss Whedon recalled the time when he first met Luke Perry. Joss wrote that Perry was "funny, committed, and always gracious."

The official account of Riverdale writers wrote the following heartbreaking message:

"Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend."

A statement from Riverdale’s executive producers, Warner Bros., and The CW. pic.twitter.com/1YNhbaupHv — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) March 4, 2019

Acclaimed actress, Olivia Munn stated that Luke Perry was her first crush growing up. She stated that she wore pins with his face on them when she was in school. She also dreamed of going to LA where she would actually see him in real life but she never got the opportunity to do that.

In 2019, Luke Perry will be seen in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Western classic movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the much-awaited movie, Perry will be seen playing the role of Wayne Maunder. Perry's co-star from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio, also wrote on his Twitter account that it was an honor to work alongside Luke Perry.