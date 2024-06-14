Actor Madhavan Ranganathan was in the headlines after Gautam Vasudev Menon recently made comments on the actor. The renowed filmmaker shared an awkward experience involving Mani Ratnam which was caused by the Shaitaan actor. He admitted that he 'hated' Madhavan for making him narrate his script to Mani Ratnam.

Gautam Vasudev Menon and R Madhavan teamed up for the blockbuster film Minnale and its Hindi remake in 2001. Recently Gautham Menon recounted an incident from that time blaming Madhavan for putting him in an embarrassing situation with his mentor.

On Mani Ratnam's 68th birthday, O2india released a video honouring the Ponniyin Selvan director. In the video, Gautham Menon shared his admiration for Mani Ratnam whom he considers his guru. Gautham Menon recalled how Madhavan had insisted he narrate the script of his debut film Minnale to Mani Ratnam.

Talking about this experience, Menon said, "I was made to go and narrate my first script Minnale to Mani sir by Madhavan. He said if Mani sir green lights the project then this project is on. I hated Madhavan for that for making me go through what I thought was going to be an ordeal. Here I was someone in awe of that man (Mani Ratnam). How could I go narrate my story to him? I botched up the narration. However, somehow the film happened."

In another interview, Gautham Menon revealed that Mani Ratnam was not impressed by Minnale. However, Madhavan felt sorry for Menon and agreed to do the film.

For those unfamiliar, Minnale was Gautham Menon's directorial debut starring R Madhavan, Abbas and Reema Sen. The film, released in 2001 was a commercial success. Gautham Menon also directed the Hindi remake Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in the same year featuring Madhavan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza. Minnale was even remade in Kannada ten years later as Mr Duplicate.