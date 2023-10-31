Nearly 30% of the population, which is over 40 crore individuals in the country, are devoid of health insurance, as per Forbes Advisor India. While the reasons for this span a wide range of social and economic factors, nevertheless there's one major catch that's been largely ignored. That insurance policies are impossibly difficult to understand, there's no denying that by and large, they are complicated, stress-inducing and explained by brokers who are out to meet targets rather than simplify things for consumers.

Echoing the sentiments of many, actor R Madhavan recently took to X to share his take on insurance. In his post he highlighted how insurance policies and understanding them remains a challenging domain for many despite recognising its importance in terms of giving its users peace of mind. "Everytime I talk to friends and family about insurance, the response is almost always that it's complicated, confusing, cumbersome. Isn't it worrying that something that's designed to give us peace of mind is actually so hard to understand?"

Netizens couldn't agree more!

His post gained a lot of traction on social media, with a lot of netizens seconding his opinion on policies. Many of them even cited personal instances where the terms and conditions of policies were often written in fine print and were not just lengthy but also time-consuming and difficult to fully understand. Among others, his tweet also caught the attention of insur-tech company ACKO, which claimed to simply things for its consumers. "We agree Maddy! Insurance shouldn't be rocketry science. We'd love to talk to you about how ACKO was built to be a welcome change."

It turns out it's not just insurance policies that have complicated things for the end users. Many joined in to stress upon the need to simplify things even in the telecom industry. "Insurance companies are just out to fool customers. When it comes to payment of claims, they are quite capable of reading such small prints that one can't imagine." If a small tweet could have a ripple effect in the industry and push companies to introduce some changes, perhaps many more would come forward to avail the services without hesitation.

