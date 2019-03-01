Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets may have planned to attack Indian Army's Northern Command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on February 27 when it was timely averted by the Indian Air Force, according to an India Today report.

The Ministry of External Affairs had also stated that Pakistan aimed to hit the military camps in J&K, which was foiled due to the timely retaliation by IAF.

Besides dropping bombs in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, the Pakistani jets also hit many places in Reasi sector, which is just 65 kilometres away from the Northern Command HQ and 24 kilometres away from the holy Vaishno Devi shrine located in Katra.

Sources told India Today that a brigade headquarters, ammunition point and battalion headquarters were the likely targets of Pakistan Air Force.

However, IAF jets stopped Pakistan from attacking the Army HQ and chased them away.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was one of the pilots who was flying a MiG-21 Bison aircraft while chasing the F16 jets.

After mounting international pressure from United States, China and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Wing Commander Abhinandan would be released as a gesture of peace and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks.

The Indian government, on the other hand, has stood its ground and asked Pakistan to first destroy the terror camps of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and several other groups and handover the JeM chief.