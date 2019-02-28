The wreckage of the downed F-16 of Pakistani Air Force has been found in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A photo released by news agency ANI shows the wreckage of the F-16 surrounded by Pakistani soldiers. India and Pakistan were involved in an aerial engagement on Wednesday which led to both sides losing one jet each. An IAF pilot was also captured by Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier denied using the F-16 jet made by US company Lockheed Martin.

File picture of cross section of F16 engine and wreckage of downed Pakistani F16 jet pic.twitter.com/Mq78QkLTz9 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

Pakistan's Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor claims that the country undertook strike from its own airspace. Addressing a press conference, he said, "Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm."

Ghafoor also tweeted on Wednesday, "PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] while others fell inside IoK [Indian occupied Kashmir]. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on the ground while two in the area."