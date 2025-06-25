Bollywood and cricket share a rather special bond in India. Over the years, we have seen the most special relationships form between people coming from both industries. Netizens obsess over the Bollywood-cricket relationships; while some of them have stood the test of time, the others have failed it.

Several cricketers and B-town actresses have been linked in the past; one of the rumored couples who made headlines was Hardik Pandya and Esha Gupta. After years of their dating rumors being the primary talking point on the internet, Esha finally reveals whether or not they actually ever dated.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Esha shared that while she and the cricketer did have a getting-to-know-each-other process, it never escalated into them getting into a relationship. She specified that while there were dates, they never really dated each other.

The Raaz 3 actress said, "Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don't think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that 'maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn't dating-dating. We met once or twice, that's it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended."

When the actress was questioned about whether there was ever a possibility of the two getting into a relationship, she said, "maybe could have happened," but it never did.

Esha specified, "There was no drama or bitterness", and further added, "It just wasn't meant to be."

During the same conversation, Esha also spoke about the time Hardik had found himself embroiled in a massive controversy after the infamous Koffee with Karan episode was aired on television. She mentioned that all of those controversies did not affect her since, by then, the two had parted ways.

Esha said, "That part didn't affect me, because we had already stopped talking by then." Talking about how she was one of those celebrities to have called out the statements publicly for their misogynistic tone, the actress mentioned, "They were already going through enough. What good would it do if I jumped in with more criticism?"

The actress very articulately summed up why her and Hardik's relationship did not mature after a point. She said she seeks a grounded relationship away from the public eye, but that would not have been possible given the cricketer's fame.