Hardik Pandya has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash ever since a video of him laughing during a 'one-minute tribute' for Pahalgam victims surfaced on social media. The footage is before the beginning of the Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad match, where the players and the entire stadium observed 'one minute of silence' to pay tribute to the victims of the ghastly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

However, the footage doing the rounds shows Hardik Pandya tying his pant's strings and laughing during the process. The MI skipper's actions have landed him under major heat. Reddit shared a clip of Pandya, and ever since, there has been a barrage of backlash against the bowler.

Reddit lashes out at Pandya

"Hardik's behaviour yesterday made my blood boil. I don't care how good a player he is. Such blatant disrespect towards the victims of such a horrific tragedy needs to be called out. This was very distasteful," the thread read. "He was talking and adjusting jersey all through it except maybe last 5 seconds," another user commented.

"I have been saying this since last 2 years...stop treating these players like demigod just because they play for India...bash these people and appreciate when they deserve it... unconditional support is the reason why these Bollywood and cricket celebrities treat common Publix like trash," a furious reddit user wrote.

"The worst thing is that the foreign players are paying respect and standing there for India while risking their own country's stance on the larger geopolitical issue. Some Indians are even closing their eyes and praying for the lost souls. This guy alone and that umpire are behaving even more despicably than low-class retards. Wouldn't the foreign players think, "we're paying respect to this guy's countrymen, and he himself isn't!!" another reddit user commented.

"Both brothers might be good cricketers, but when it comes to being decent human beings...they seriously fall short," read a comment. "Guys not even from India are standing there with respect and here we having Pandya doing this BS. I am tired of defending him. He is a great cricketer but honestly a very down bad human! Didn't expect it from him," one more of the comments read.

A 60 second silence was observed by everyone at the stadium to stand in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack that claimed 26 lives.