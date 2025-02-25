Hardik Pandya was at the peak of his form during the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. A large part of India's win against Pak in the thrilling match can be attributed to Hardik's phenomenal performance on the field. However, it wasn't just the nail-biting match that caught everyone's attention. It was the presence and gesture of Pandya's rumoured girlfriend that caught the spotlight.

For a while now, Jasmin and Hardik have been linked together. And, the British-Indian singer and actress constantly blowing kisses to Pandya during the match, has left very little to the imagination. Dressed in a stylish white gown, Walia kept blowing kisses to Hardik throughout his innings. The video of the same have now taken over social media.

Jasmin cheering for the cricketer

Not just that, Jasmin wasn't just sitting alone but with cricketer Axar Patel's wife. This further fueled the speculation of things getting serious between her and the star cricketer. However, this isn't it. Soon after the Ind vs Pak match in Dubai got over; Jasmin shared pictures of her on a beachside.

Jasmin looked glamorous and raised up the temperature as she soaked in the sunlight. But, the curious fans were quick to notice Hardik Pandya also sharing pictures from a beachside at the same time. This has now led to fans being convinced about the duo's romance.

Hardik - Natasa's divorce

Hardik parted ways with wife, Natasa Stankovic, after being married for four years. The couple got married in 2020 in a close-knit ceremony and followed it up with a grand and extravagant wedding in 2023. However, the two made the announcement of their separation just a year after in 2024. Hardik and Natasa continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.