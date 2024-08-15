Indian's star cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation after four years of marriage in July this year. During that time Hardik's estranged wife faced immense criticism from social media. She was called out for not supporting Hardik in her trying times, especially when he was booed during Mumbai Indian's matches, nor did she cheer for him when India won the World Cup.

After being hated and ridiculed by Hardik's fans, Natasa left India and went to Serbia with her and Hadik's son Agastya. While Hardik was seen at Ambani's wedding enjoying and dancing with Ananya Panday. Ever since Hardik's estranged wife Natasa left India. Hardik's personal life was discussed widely in the media.

And now, after the Sri Lanka series, Hardik has taken some time off his personal and professional life and was seen holidaying in Greece.

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that Hardik is dating British singer Jasmin Walia.

What led to Hardik and Jasmin's dating rumour?

Eagle-eyed fans and Reddit noticed that Hardik is vacationing in Greece and he shared a picture from a beach, which has a similar backdrop to what Jasmin shared on her social media.

Jasmin was seen flaunting a bikini at the beach, while Hardik was seen in a breezy blue shirt, posing stylishly by the pool with Mykonos scenery behind her. The duo didn't pose together, but the pictures were from the same spot and location.

As soon as the video went viral netizens were quick to jump that something was brewing between Hardik and Jasmin

A user wrote, "Same same but different."

Another one wrote, "Is this the reason for Hardik and Natasa's separation?"

While a fan wrote, "They are dating."

Who is Jasmin?

Jasmin is a British singer and television personality, Jasmin sings songs in various languages namely English, Punjabi and Hindi. In 2017, she released her single Bom Diggy with Zack Knight, and it was a hit. She first worked in the reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex (2010). She started a YouTube channel in February 2014 and began uploading song covers alongside artists such as Zack Knight and Ollie Green Music.

She has been part of Desi Rascals 2 (2015) which featured her then-boyfriend, Ross Worswick. Jasmin released her first single, Dum Dee Dee Dum, in 2016 as a collaboration with Zack Knight. She was also part if Go Down and Bom Diggy. She debuted in Bollywood with the song Bom Diggy in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

After reports of Hardik dating Natasa surfaced on social media, fans thronged to Natasa's Instagram comment section and apologized for blaming her for the separation.

A user wrote, "Sorry we blamed you.."

Another mentioned, "Hardik is a cheater?"

One of the fans also wrote, "No woman wants any kind of pain in a relationship. Hardik is a good Cricket player that doesn't certify that he was also a good husband.

Last week, Natasa liked posts about cheating on Instagram.