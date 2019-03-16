As Daniel Craig inches closer to his last James Bond movie, there have been many speculations about who will be filling the actors shows after his departure. Names such as Idris Elba and Richard Madden are rumoured to be the next Bond but some have argued that it is high time that Ian Flemming's detective is played by a woman. People like Elizabeth Banks and Gillian Anderson have proposed the gender-flip. However, Eva Green does not feel the same.

The actress, who played the role of Vesper Lynd in Craig's Bond movie Casino Royale believes that wherever Bond goes it should be played by a man. She told Variety, "I'm for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn't make sense for him to be a woman." The actress believes that it is important to stay true to the "history" of 007.

"Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond," Eva Green said. Green's character was widely viewed as one of the most progressive Bond girls in the history of 007 movies. The actress exclaimed to Vanity Fair how proud she was despite having "reservations" against being a Bond girl because she didn't "want to be a bimbo."

This viewpoint has been equally shared by Rachel Weisz too, who gained attention in 2018 when she said that woman should create their own action movie. As was said by Weisz, "[Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to write this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories."

Though Idris Elba, who is on the forefront of being a Bond, last year while speaking to Variety had said that Bond could be anyone, "could be a black woman, could be a white woman."