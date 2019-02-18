Daniel Craig's upcoming James Bond 25 movie is delayed again and fans are wondering why it was decided to push back the release date. As per a recent report, the producers have reportedly hired a new acclaimed writer to rewrite the Bond 25 movie script, which might be the reason for the new delay in the release.

As per a report by The Playlist, the upcoming Bond 25 movie is reportedly undergoing a script change by The Bourne Ultimatum writer Scott Z Burns. He is famous for writing screenplays for movies like The Informant! and Contagion. Burns has also produced Academy Award-winning documentary movie An Inconvenient Truth.

As per the report, Scott Burns is currently in London and will be spending four weeks rewriting the screenplay. The rewriting process by the famous writer is surely going to cost the producers a hefty amount.

The Bond 25 movie had gone into development in early 2016. After denying to work as James Bond, Daniel Craig had revealed in 2016 that he was going to return for another Bond movie, stating, "As far as I'm concerned, I've got the best job in the world. I'll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it. If I were to stop doing it, I would miss it terribly."

In 2017, famous co-writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were hired to write the screenplay. They are recognised for writing previous James Bond movies like The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

It was previously reported that Yesterday movie director Danny Boyle was roped in to direct the project. But due to some creative differences, he decided to quit the project.

Meanwhile, the last James Bond movie, Spectre, was released in 2015. Apart from Neal and Robert, the movie was co-written by John Logan and Jezz Butterworth. The movie followed the life of James Bond who is pitted against global criminal organisation Spectre and their leader, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz).

The movie was made against a budge of $230-300 million and grossed over $880 million worldwide.

It won't be wrong to say that with Bond 25, expectations are running high. With Scott Z Burns overlooking the project, the upcoming Daniel Craig's Bond movie is surely going to be interesting.