Balakrishna is one of those senior most actors of Tollywood who understand the values of production and how valuable a producer is. He works hard towards delivering the product in the given time and is a highly disciplined actor in the Telugu film industry. Working with a dedicated and professional actor like him is a boon to directors and producers.

Well, the reason for praising him so much is something particular. The actor, recently, has hiked his remuneration and it is still a lot less than other senior heroes are receiving. Till recently, i.e. till the release of Akhanda, Balakrishna was getting Rs 10 crore only as remuneration. The film went on to make more than 100 crores at the box office, this is all that Balakrishna received.

For his recent flick Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the screens during Sankranti, Balakrishna received Rs 15 crores as remuneration. This film was also a blockbuster hit.

As per the latest update, the actor, once again, hiked the remuneration and is receiving Rs 25 crores for his upcoming film Bhagavnth Kesari. This film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the leading lady while Sreeleela is playing his daughter on screen.

Balakrishna is someone who always works in the favour of the producer and makes sure nothing from his side increases the budget or creates trouble for the producers. He has been the same for ages now and that is one reason why he is the most respected and loved actor in the Telugu cinema industry.

Actors like Ram Charan Tej, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja and Nani get paid a lot more than but not Balakrishna. Though the market of the actor has been huge, he never chose to work in any other language other than Telugu. Such is his love for the language and his fans.