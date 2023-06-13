Actor Allu Arjun is one of the most followed and popular actors in the country and has a huge fan base in north India as well. The actor, besides being pretty much busy with the films, is super involved in his businesses as well.

Allu Arjun, and his business

Not many know that Allu Arjun owns a franchise of Buffalo Wings in Hyderabad and his wife Sneha Reddy owns a photo studio. Now, He forayed into the business of theaters as well and this is one of the most talked-about things on social media right now.

Asian Group is one of the leading film distribution companies in the Telugu film industry. Given their long-standing relationship with Icon Star Allu Arjun, they established Asian Satyam Mall in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Asian Allu Arjun theaters (AAA) are part of this mall and it is completely managed by the team of Allu Arjun.

Tollywood heroes who own theaters

For a long time now, quite a lot of Telugu heroes have been part of the theaters business in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh, have been part of it, the recent additions are Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind has been in this game for ages now.

What's special about the theaters?

3 Lakh square feet is the total area of the mall, including 3 floors for car parking. The mall will feature a AAA food court on the third level, and AAA CINEMAS on 4th level.

The AAA food court is a huge attraction with famous food brands including Haldiram's, Kritunga, Pista House, and many more over 30,000 sqft. First Popeyes Chicken of Hyderabad is going to be another attraction in the food court.

Barco laser, EPIQ Luxon, and ATMOS sound

AAA Cinemas has a total of 5 screens. Screen 1 is 67ft in height and has Barco laser projection with ATMOS sound. Screen 2 is an EPIQ Luxon screen with ATMOS SOUND. The rest of the screens have 4K projection and all screens are equipped with Dolby 7.1 sound. AAA Cinemas will be a treat for all cinema-goers in Hyderabad.