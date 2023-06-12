It was a star-studded night at producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception. Who's who from the film fraternity graced their presence. From Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Zaheer Iqbal- Sonakshi Sinha -Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun among others put their fashion foot forward.

Who wore what!

Hrithik looked handsome as ever in a black suit with a white shirt that he chose for the night. Saba looked pretty in a blush peach silk suit with golden work. She wore large earrings and maang tika too with high heels. She also got her hair braided with a golden parandi.

The couple posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue to cover the event. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan posed separately in front of the paparazzi. Aamir Khan opted for a traditional white kurta while his son Junaid looked handsome in a suit and paired it with the tie.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad for Madhu Mantena wedding reception in Mumbai #ManavManglani pic.twitter.com/CczAdcduYc — Manav Manglani (@manav22) June 11, 2023

Well, amidst glitz and glamour, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan hugged each other at the reception party.

Pictures of Allu Arjun sharing a candid moment with Hrithik Roshan have gone viral. Meanwhile, in the viral picture, Aamir Khan was also seen in the same frame.

Arjun was seen shaking hands and hugging Hrithik, while Aamir Khan was seen looking at them.

Seeing the picture-perfect portrait, fans couldn't keep calm and called this an iconic moment. Few even want them to star together in a film.

Sharing their photos together, a fan wrote, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, "Icons of Indian cinema in one frame."

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "Wow. India's best dancers in a single frame."

Oh how I wish one day they dance together on the big screen! ?#HrithikRoshan #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/v0Y0ZMDgR9 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 11, 2023

Another one wrote, "Frame worthy moment. Need them together in a film or song ."

How is this matched so perfectly???#HrithikRoshan #AlluArjun

Bharat milap from Ramanand Sagar- Ramayana pic.twitter.com/oisLmtRUWM — ʜʀɪᴛʜɪᴋ ʀᴏꜱʜᴀɴ ɴᴇxᴛ ꜰɪɢʜᴛᴇʀ✈️ (@ihrithikswagg) June 12, 2023

#HrithikRoshan with Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan at Ira and Madhu’s wedding event earlier today. pic.twitter.com/FlUxhcygLs — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) June 11, 2023

Work front

Arjun is expected to resume shooting Pushpa 2. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli.

While Hrithik Roshan is shooting for Fighter along with Deepika Padukone.