Actress Rashmika Mandanna has called 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan after seeing her dance on the number 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and the young performer has reacted saying she will never have 'imposter syndrome' about dancing again.

Rashmika took to Twitter, where she re-shared a clip by a fan, where Maitreyi is seen dancing on the track originally picturised on Allu Arjun and herself.

Praising Maitreyi, Rashamika wrote: "Stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. Sending you full love." Maitreyi could not contain her excitement seeing Rashmika's message.

She tweeted back: "I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika."

. @ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. ❤️ sending you full love ❤️ https://t.co/Rprd5GcSc2 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2023

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 is the final season. It is a teenage comedy series on Netflix. It first came out in 2020. It revolves around Maitreyi's character Devi, an Indian-American high school student. The final season will be released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

(With inputs from IANS)