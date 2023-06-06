Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is getting big day by day. The film is hitting the screens on June 16 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the film as much as possible. The pre-release event of the film will be held in Tirupathi today and it will be the first of its kind event in the country. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film have planned and made huge arrangements.

As per the update from the makers, the event is going to have a 50-foot-high hologram picture of Prabhas in the Adipurush avatar. 100 singers and 100 dancers will be performing at the event on songs from Adipurush and The Ramayana. There will be celebrities like Rajamouli gracing this event which is expected to see a crowd of 1 lakh people and even more.

Religious and spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will be attending the event as the chief guest. The event is being held in the direction of Prashanth Varma who came up with this amazing plan of organising the event on which nothing less than Rs 3 crores are being spent.

A huge set of Ayodhya is being erected in Tirupathi as Lord Rama and Lord Venkateswara Swamy are the Avatars of Vishnu Murthy and that makes the connection between Adipurush and Tirupathi stronger.

#Adipurush is getting bigger and bigger. Huge arrangements for pre-release event in Tirupati tomorrow. ???



1 Lakh + People excepted to attend this massive event. #AdipurushOnJune16th #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/Hha5BMwpmo — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) June 5, 2023

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles, the film is directed by Om Raut. T Series and UV Creations are producing the film while People Media Factory is presenting it in both the Telugu states.

The pre-release business of the film is already going high with each passing day. Makers of People Media Factory bought the theatrical rights of the film for whopping Rs 180 crores for both the Telugu states.