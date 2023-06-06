The stage is set for the great grand launch of magnum opus Adipurush's trailer. Ahead of the big event, Telugu star Prabhas went to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and sought the blessings of Lord Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday. Security was beefed up near Tirupati Devasthanam. However, the actor was mobbed by fans and media who were trying to take a glimpse of the actor.

Time at which Prabhas sought blessings

Prabhas and his team were seen attending the Suprabadha Seva at 2.30 am on June 6. The actor made his way to the temple, offered prayers and returned without any media interaction. Prabhas was seen wearing a white shirt with a white veshti. He was also given a red shawl in the temple which he wrapped around him.

At wee hours of night the whole arena was filled to see .#Prabhas#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/AdWWfWiYut — Ace in Frame-Prabhas (@pubzudarlingye) June 6, 2023

The actor was spotted sans his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The actor smiled and waved at his fans before leaving the venue.

His smile is pure bliss ???

Man with a heart of Gold. #Prabhas#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/64iBXfVGmo — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 6, 2023

Our #Prabhas took part in Suprabhatha Seva Of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala early this morning, ahead of #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent.#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/RE82DomNOr — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) June 6, 2023

Fans couldn't keep calm upon seeing Prabhas

Reacting to the pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media fans praised the actor and wrote, "His smile is pure bliss. Man with a heart of gold."

His smile is pure bliss ???

Man with a heart of Gold. #Prabhas#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/64iBXfVGmo — Prabhas Trends (@TrendsPrabhas) June 6, 2023

Another person wrote, "At wee hours of night the whole arena was filled to see him."

Here are some visuals of Our Darling #Prabhas took part in Suprabhata Seva of Shree Venkateswara Swamy today. pic.twitter.com/qVNH64uSx2 — Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) June 6, 2023

Ahead of #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent in Tirupati, Pan India Superstar #Prabhas had a break Darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/8IrbgJCHdW — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 6, 2023

The third person mentioned, "#Prabhas completed Darshanam."

Darling #Prabhas for subhapratha darshan in tirupati ahead of the pre-release event

.#AdipurushPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/0UjU7QGrES — Ace in Frame-Prabhas (@pubzudarlingye) June 6, 2023

For the unversed, a new trailer of Adipurush is set to release on June 6, Tuesday, in Tirupati. The grand occasion will be marked by the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut. It will showcase some of the battle sequences between Lord Ram and Raavan. Saif Ali Khan has not been a part of the promotional activities. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy will attend the event as the chief guest

Ma vadu Nizam ki king ey, Ceeded ki king ey ?

Eternal craze ??#Prabhas #Adipurushpic.twitter.com/WLlvM97LAk — Pandu Prabhas ™ (@pandu_prabhas19) June 6, 2023

All about Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is the modern-day adaptation of the epic, Ramayana. The movie features Prabhas as Raghava while Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. It is gearing up for release on June 16.