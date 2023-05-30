Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been in a relationship for quite some time now and this is not a piece of new news to their fans. The duo has been in love for quite some time now and all that their fans want to hear about is the good news that they are getting married.

As per the latest reports, the couple is going to get engaged in June. Naga Babu Konidela, father of Varun Tej has agreed to the wedding and the alliance has been confirmed. Lavanya and Varun are likely to get married by the end of this year or early next year.

Lavanya and Varun Tej worked together on a film called Mister which was released in the year 2017. Immediately after that, they worked for a Sankalp Reddy directorial called Antariksham which was released in 2018. Both the movies did not work at the box office but the bonding between the lead actors turned into a relationship for a lifetime.

An official confirmation regarding their engagement and wedding will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will be a private ceremony with the entire Mega family in attendance. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are some of the celebrities who will be in attendance. Fans of Varun Tej are super excited about this big news, and can't wait to watch the couple together as wife and husband.

On the work front, Varun Tej has an untitled film, VT13, which will see Varun as an Indian Air Force pilot. Miss Universe 2017 Manushi Chhillar will also be part of the film. Popular ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Varun Tej has Gandeevadhari Arjuna being directed by Praveen Sattaru also in his pipeline. Watch the space for more details!