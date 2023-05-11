It is known that actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is doing a film with director Anil Ravipudi. The film was announced last year and the shoot of the film is currently happening at a brisk pace. A few months ago, the makers of the film announced that Nandamuri Tarakaratna will be playing a key role in this film and fans guessed that he was the right choice to play the villain beside Balakrishna.

But it is his untimely death that left all his fans shocked. Though the void he left behind cannot be filled by anyone, the makers had to replace him with someone else. To play the villain, the makers started to look at all the possible actors and finally, as usual, they brought one from Bollywood yet again.

#NBK108 will feature several prominent actors in vital roles and the latest addition to the ensemble of star cast is actor Arjun Rampal. The announcement video sees Arjun Rampal saying a popular dialogue of Balakrishna. It also sees the conversation between Arjun Rampal and Anil Ravipudi.

The actor joined the ongoing schedule in Hyderabad and is keen on learning Telugu to give his best to the film. This film will mark Arjun Rampal's debut in Telugu cinema. This film is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. The makers on Ugadi, released the film's first-look poster to unveil two different looks of Balakrishna.

S Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

NBK108 is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).