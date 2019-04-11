Reacting to reports of Alia Bhatt being offended by Kiku Sharda's jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian denied the rumours, and said that the actress enjoyed the humour.

The cast of Kalank recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein a number of jokes were cracked on Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt. It was reported that the actress after a point of time felt annoyed by the jokes.

However, Kiku denied the buzz, and said that Alia thoroughly enjoyed being on the show. "This is just a rumour. She has enjoyed a lot on the show. I have no idea how this rumour started, but if you watch the episode, you will see how much she has enjoyed on the show. Alia is a very sporting person and has laughed a lot on the show," Hindustan Times quoted Kiku as saying.

Some of the jokes that were cracked on Alia and Mahesh Bhatt saw Kiku saying, "How does a scooter start?" – "Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt". "Is Mahesh Bhatt into construction business?" – While Alia said "no", the comedian asked, "Then why did he make movies like Footpath and Sadak?"

Meanwhile, Alia and the team of Kalank have been busy with the promotions of the film. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank brings back the much loved pairing of Alia and Varun Dhawan. The film will also present Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together after decades.

Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank is one of the biggest films of this year, and a lot is being expected from it. After the trailer of the movie received good response, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the big film. It is slated to hit the screens on April 17.