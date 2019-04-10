The starcast biggest release of the month and probably the biggest release of the year, Kalank, had graced the Kapil Sharma Show recently to promote their film. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur joined ace comedian Kapil Sharma for a fun night of laughter and gimmicks as they promoted their much-awaited film on the show.

The four of them not only shared each other's secrets on the show but also spilled the beans on each other's obsessions. It was revealed on the show that Alia Bhatt loves collecting tea bags of different colours and Sonakshi Sinha just can't get enough of men's perfume. The dashing on-screen couples also spoke at length about the chemistry they all had on the sets and the experience of working with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek too joined the gala night and made everyone laugh heartily.

However, amid all this, Alia Bhatt was spotted being uncomfortable at several instances on the show. As per a report in Navbharat Times, Kiku Sharda may have gone a little overboard as after a point Alia Bhatt didn't seem to enjoy his jokes on her anymore. Not just that, Varun Dhawan too kept cracking jokes at her which the diva initially took sportingly but later looked annoyed with.

Post-Kalank, Alia Bhatt would be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. It is said that it was during the shoot of the film that Ranbir and Alia fell in love and as the shoot of the film progressed, so did their chemistry and love for each other.

This year, a number of awards have been swept by Alia Bhatt for Raazi and Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju.