After John Abraham and Mouni Roy, Kapil Sharma will now be seen hosting the cast of Kalank - Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha - on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The episode with the Kalank cast has already been shot and going by the pictures and videos that have now surfaced on social media, Alia, Varun, Aditya and Sonakshi, who had come to promote to their upcoming film, had a gala time with Kapil and interacting with the audience. However, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt's presence was missed by the audience.

After shooting for the episode, Kapil along with Kalank cast were seen expressing their gratitude to the viewers and the audience present in the studio and how they enjoyed each and every moment on The Kapil Sharma Show. "It was too much fun. We really had a blast," said the entire cast of Kalank after being a part of the comedy show.

In one of the pictures on the internet, Kiku Sharda as Bachha Yadav too was seen entertaining everyone with his 'Joks' and inimitable style of slapstick and physical comedy.

Take a look at the inside video and photos of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the Kalank cast.

Meanwhile, Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar under his home production banner Dharma Productions, will be released in theatres on April 17. In the film, Varun plays the character of Zafar, a man who "flirts with life and danger". Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of Dev Chaudhry, a man with "virtuous heart and an uncorrupted mind". Sanjay Dutt plays the character of Balraj Chaudhry who is described as "the most powerful voice of the table, the formidable one". Alia Bhatt plays the role of Roop and her character has been described as "to love her is to love fire". Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Satya who is described as "pure, elegant and filled with love". Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen playing the character of Bahaar, "the true Begum". Her character is further described as "enchanting, ethereal and timeless".