The trailer of Karan Johar's biggest project of the year – Kalank – was released recently. The entire star cast of the film, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, were present at the trailer launch event. While we were totally floored by the trailer of the film which soon started trending on social media and also gave way to many memes, what was more interesting to see was the camaraderie between the starcast.

From what we observed, Alia, Varun, Aditya and Sonakshi engaged in a playful banter throughout the event pulling each other's legs. All these young guns were not only seen giving respect to Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt, they even came to their rescue when journalists posed some twisted, tough questions at the two veterans.

However, what was most interesting to see was Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's mutual respect and admiration for each other's works in the film and even otherwise. Though initially, it appeared that Madhuri was consciously trying not to make any conversation with Dutt and wasn't even looking at him directly, things seemed to ease out in a bit once the questions started flowing in.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sanjay Dutt revealed that it was wonderful for him to work with Madhuri Dixit after so many years. He also added that he has immense respect for Madhuri and her acting talent, and Madhuri seemed to have evolved even more as an actor par excellence. Not just this, on being prodded about what were the things the two of them used to talk about on the sets, Dutt revealed that their conversations revolved mostly around films and family. He added that they used to talk a lot about their kids and their education.

Kalank is all set to release on April 17.