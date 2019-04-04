In the wake of the #MeToo movement, many hidden skeletons came out from the securely guarded closet of Bollywood. While a few names didn't shock us much, there were a few names we just couldn't believe. Alok Nath and Rajkumar Hirani were two such names which shook us to the core. A woman assistant director had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing and abusing her.

The woman had accused Hirani of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions for six months from March to September 2018 during the making of his last year's blockbuster film Sanju biopic. The woman had also informed Sanju co-producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra about the alleged misconduct in an email to him on November 3, 2018. In her email, the woman stated that on April 9, 2018, Hirani for the first time made an inappropriate remark to her, following which he sexually assaulted her at his home-office.

While many celebs spoke openly against Raj Kumar Hirani and asked everyone to not dismiss the survivor's story, a majority of the celebrities had sided with Hirani and came out in his support. Recently, when Rajeev Masand asked Sanjay Dutt, who has given the successful Munna Bhai franchise with Hirani, to speak up on the issue, Sanjay said, "I don't believe in those allegations firstly. And you know, I mean, I have worked with him in so many films, known him for so many years and I don't know why that lady is putting these allegations. It doesn't make sense to anyone of us. If you have some allegations you may file an FIR, do something about that but Raju Hirani and such allegations, I don't believe them."

Well, the industry definitely seems divided on the entire fiasco. What new turn and twists will the case take remains to be seen.