Akshay Kumar-Narendra Modi interview became the talk of the town for various reasons. Apart from the political debate around the chit-chat session, Akshay's pink pants also grabbed much attention.

While ideally Akshay was expected to sport a formal attire for his special non-political interview with PM Modi, the actor chose to wear a casual white shirt and pink pants.

After the ruckus that was created when Priyanka Chopra had chosen to wear skirt during her meet with the PM, Akshay was reportedly warned by his friends and family to be formal in his appearance.

However, the Khiladi actor eventually chose to go unorthodox in his look for the event. "The furore that Priyanka Chopra's dress created when she met PM Modi is still fresh in everybody's mind. Akshay was told by all his close friends and family to be dressed, decorously, for the occasion, to which he agreed. But on the morning when he had to fly out to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, he felt like wearing pink pants, and he did. And it was all fine," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

A lot has been spoken about Akshay's pink pants on social media as well. While some praised him for being able to pull off such attire with charm, some others found it inappropriate for the event. A few of them just made funny remarks.

Interview lene ki khushi mein #Akshay_Kumar ne #Twinkle_Khanna ki pink pant pahan liya ? — Shakil Dawawala شکیل دواوالا (@DawawalaShakil) April 26, 2019

While I agree pink pant chit chat but it is not decent for an actor also he should have taken it little formal may be black track suit or pant . Pink pant certainly looks idiotic — M Prasad (@aster1609) April 24, 2019

Yeh @akshaykumar pink colour ka pant pahan kar hamare PM ka interview q liya ?Isme bhi koi sandesh hai kya ? — सादिक अंजुम صادق انجم (@sadiqueanj) April 24, 2019

Is Akshay Kumar actually wearing a pink coloured pant while interviewing the PM? — Harihar T S - ہارہار (@TSHARIHAR) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the interview that witnessed Akshay asking Modi casual questions from his personal life, has been accepted differently by different people. While some called it a propaganda stunt during election season, a few others found nothing wrong in it.

Nonetheless, this non-political interview grabbed more attention than most other political interviews of Modi.