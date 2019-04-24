In a candid conversation with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar at 7 Lok Kalyan marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about everything but politics. Here are some of the interesting things from the hour-long interaction of Prime Minister and Akshay Kumar:

Narendra Modi says he never dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister of India because he had not seen anything beyond the village. "I never thought of coming this far. The journey started and the nation took me along," said PM Modi.

When the 'Khiladi' star asked the Prime Minister why he doesn't stay with his mother or any family , the PM said, "I was very, very young when I gave up all ties."

Despite a political rivalry, PM Modi said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends kurtas and sweets to him every year.

PM Modi got nostalgic while revealing his love for Mangoes to Akshay Kumar. "I love eating mangoes. Gujarat has a tradition of Aamras as well," Modi said. "While growing up, we did not have the luxury to buy mangoes. But I loved plucking mangoes directly from the tree. It used to be the best but now, I have to keep a tab on my diet," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that he used to wash his own clothes until he became Gujarat chief minister . While interacting with the actor, PM Modi said that it was in his nature to look presentable and live properly. "Until I became Gujarat CM, I used to wash my own clothes. It was in my nature to live properly," Modi stated.

When the film star asked PM Modi if there are times when he gets angry, PM Modi said that he does not get the opportunity to express his anger. "I have trained myself to refrain from expressing my anger as it would affect my work and deviate focus from the agenda."

The 51-year-old actor Akshay Kumar shared a glimpse of his conversation with PM Modi. Taking to Twitter, the Kesari actor wrote: "While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here's a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM @narendramodi."