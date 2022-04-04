The Kashmir Files has taken over the world of entertainment and global cinema. Not just in India, the film has had a record-breaking opening in cities and countries across the globe. While not many Bollywood celebs came out to acknowledge the success of the film, as it continued to emerge as a rage, many spoke up.

Celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar have heaped praises on the project. The film has a power-packed star cast comprising Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Raval, and many others. Amid all this, there has been a strong buzz about Akshay Kumar being approached for the role at first. Now, the producer of the film has cleared the air.

Akshay Kumar the first choice?

Producer Abhishek Agrawal in an interview has revealed that Akshay Kumar was never approached for the role.

"I am enjoying the feeling of giving justice to the people. The Kashmir Files has been a very emotional journey. We were so connected to the movie, every artist, every technician; we never worked with the idea of making money. We wanted something to come about from this film. I guess that comes out when you see the film that this was made from the heart," he told Bollywood Hungama.

The phenomenon the film became

The Kashmir Files saw an unprecedented footfall in theatres after the pandemic. The film not only crossed the Rs 100 crore mark but also was the fastest Hindi film to do it after the pandemic.

"Both Vivek (Agnihotri) and me never thought of the commercial aspect of The Kashmir Files. We just wanted to work on this project, not for the money. Making this film was a different journey. Had we looked at commercials we would have featured star names in the cast, but look at The Kashmir Files, it has performers," Agrawal further said.