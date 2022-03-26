The 'Kashmir Files' has emerged as a roaring box office success ever since its release on March 11. According to reports, the film has already done a business of Rs 207.33 crore in a span of two weeks and has undoubtedly hampered the business of a few other movies, including 'Radhe Syam' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. The box office collection of 'The Kashmir Files' has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.

A number of box office reports has claimed that director Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', ' which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the 1990s, is responsible for the failure of 'Bachchhan Paandey' that released on March 18 and now Akshay Kumar, who is the lead actor of the film, has also acknowledged the same.

Akshay Kumar says 'Meri picture ko bhi dooba diya'

The Bollywood superstar praised the director for showcasing the truth behind one of the most heartbreaking tragedies and bringing it to the forefront. However, he did admit that the phenomenal response of the film at the box office has led to the disaster of his latest movie.

In a clip, shared by Vivek Agnihotri on his official Twitter account, Akshay said, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It's a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." In response to this, the director said, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

Earlier, Akshay had also congratulated 'The Kashmir Files'actor Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie. He tweted, "Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Taapsee Pannu reacts to the film

Meanwhile, actress Taapsee Pannu has also has spoken about the stupendous box office success of 'The Kashmir Files'. In a recent interview, the actress said that if a small film like 'The Kashmir Files' can rake in such huge numbers then you can't just call it a bad film. Talking about the questions about the intention of the film, the means and all that is being, she said that it's a subjective viewpoint.

The actress also said that everyone has the right to have their own opinion. But at the end of the day numbers will speak. Taapsee further added that a film can surely emotionally move people and make them relate to it but she also insisted that a film can never be approved by a 100 percent audience.