On October 2, the Indian film industry will witness one of the biggest box battle between two big budget films - War (starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu).

The trailers of both the films have managed to pull the pan-India attention which has now raised the competition bar to a new level altogether. And in an attempt to overpower Chiranjeevi's dream project, Yash Raj Films took a drastic step to dub Hrithik Roshan starrer in South languages - Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam - to expand their audience reach.

"The decision to dub War into South Indian languages is taken in the light of the huge enthusiasm that the film's trailer has whipped up. Yash Raj never expected this level of pan-India interest in their product. So they decided to make it more accessible in the South," a source close to YRF was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

War will undoubtedly pull the attention of Hindi speaking audience and the collection of Chiranjeevi starrer might get affected in the Northern belt. However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy would still have enough on its plate to give War a tough time scoring big at the domestic box office.